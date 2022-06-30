‘Big Mouth’ 1st Teaser Out Now: Lee Jong Suk & Girls’ Generation’s YoonA fall into a twisted trap

The first teaser of Lee Jong Suk, who has made his comeback as a genius con artist in 'Big Mouth', has been released. With high expectations for Lee Jong Suk and YoonA's unusual transformation, the first teaser video released on June 29 raises questions from the start with the appearance of an unknown man looking at the splendid night view.

Then there are various scenes that make it impossible to take your eyes off from the red blood splattered on the white wall and fierce brawl, from the empty eyes of Park Chang Ho (Lee Jong Suk) who seems to be watching it, to the gold ingots pouring into the pit. The graph that fluctuates at the interrogation of Choi Do Ha (Kim Joo Hun), "Where is the lie and how far is the plan?"

On the other hand, Park Chang Ho's wife Go Mi Ho (YoonA) also jumps into the fight to save her husband caught in a precarious trap, attracting attention. She says, “Because I know that person the best in the world,” she is confident that she wanders through darkness and is shocked by the mysterious shadow that threatens her life.

Park Chang Ho, inside the prison, is also in danger. As the saying goes, “There are all kinds of garbage,” the continuous hardship, such as being surrounded by other prisoners and being assaulted indiscriminately, or being attacked by a death row inmate with a red nameplate carrying a weapon, eventually exploded the poison that was sleeping inside Park Chang Ho.

MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Big Mouth' will be broadcasted for the first time at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST) on July 29, following 'Doctor Lawyer'.

