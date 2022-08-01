Big Mouth Ep 1 & 2 Review: Lee Jong Suk’s lawyer return as SNSD’s YoonA’s husband is intriguing but tangled

Latest K-drama ‘Big Mouth’ premiered on MBC and Disney+ Hotstar over the weekend. A star cast of Lee Jong Suk, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, Kim Juhun, Yang Kyung Won, and Ok Jayeon awaits the audiences with a detailed storyline in place. The drama starts off with the quickly dwindling professional life, love life, and financial status of Park Chang Ho, a lawyer with bad luck. Lee Jong Suk makes his mighty return to the small screen, once again as an attorney and we think it might be time for him to pass the bar in real life.

YoonA plays his wife, Go Mi Ho, a nurse who is steadfast but fed up with her husband’s lack of success. The lovey-dovey moments of the couple are few and far between, ensuring that the drama stays in its genre. The drama plays with calling Park Chang Ho ‘Big Mouse’ and ‘Big Mouth’, both written as ‘빅마우스’ in Korean.

Kim Juhun as Mayor Choi Doha is despicable, staying true to his character while Yang Kyung Won as Gong Jihoon is not too far off either. A run for money and a conspiracy to be uncovered, Park Chang Ho is soon incorrectly regarded as the conman Big Mouse while unlawfully being held in a prison. He becomes fearless with the thought of death and ruffles the feathers of other inmates, filing for a divorce from Go Mi Ho from inside the prison.

YoonA as Go Mi Ho is determined to prove her husband’s innocence and joins a new hospital with a new motive. Unaware of her husband’s actions, she promises to get through this together. Meanwhile, Park Chang Ho attempts a jailbreak with an aim to be shot at. Too much? We thought so too. ‘Big Mouth’ is well on its way to become an entangled bunch of multiple aspects to a single story, barely held together by the good acting of the cast.

Tune in for Two? We are not very keen on returning for a look but Lee Jong Suk’s desperate attempts have us itching for more.

