Big Mouth Ep 13 and 14 Review: Lee Jong Suk and YoonA gear up to fight Kim Joo Heon’s evil plans

Despite the disapproval of Gok Kwang (Lee Ki Young), who is worried about her daughter and son-in-law, Chang Ho and Mi Ho ( YoonA ) are determined to carry on with Big Mouse's request to reveal the truth of an unpublished thesis. When Hyun Joo Hee (Ok Ja Yeon), who learned that Go Mi Ho was looking into her plans, shuts down the secret laboratory of Gucheon Hospital related to NK chemistry, it becomes impossible for her to get any more clues.

Park Chang Ho's ( Lee Jong Suk ) life began to flow in a new direction as Novak (Yang Hyeong Wook) died suddenly at the hands of Choi Do Ha ( Kim Joo Heon ). Jerry answered all curiosity by inviting Park Chang Ho to the funeral home where all the Big Mouse members gathered. Park Chang Ho felt betrayed when he learned that it was his best friend Kim Soon Tae (Oh Eui Sik) who asked Big Mouse to spare him. In addition, Novak appointed him as his successor, and despite opposition from the Gangseong faction, Park Chang Ho suddenly took over a huge criminal organization.

Park Chang Ho, who completely suppressed Park Yun Gap’s power in cooperation with his prison cellmate Yang Chun Sik (Song Gyeong Cheol), declared an all-out war against Choi Do Ha by announcing his candidacy for Gucheon Mayor to enter the scope of Chairman Kang’s power. In particular, despite the disapproval of Choi Do Ha, Chairman Kang introduced Park Chang Ho into his domain, amplifying his tension.

Episode 14 begins with Park Chang Ho meeting Park Yoon Gap (Jung Jae Sung) and suggesting something. Choi Do Ha, who knows that Park Yun Gap is dissatisfied with Park Chang Ho, met Park Yoon Gap and ordered his murder, saying, "Get rid of Park Chang Ho and I will look after you for the rest of my life." Jerry (Kwak Dong Yeon), who witnessed Park Chang Ho’s murder, informs Go Mi Ho that Park Chang Ho is dead. Go Mi Ho grabbed Choi Do Ha by the neck and was furious, but Choi Do Ha smiled and left the place.

However, this was a ploy devised by Park Chang Ho. He showed these scenes to Chairman Kang in a video, and Chairman Kang promised, "I will handle it my way. Whatever you want, it will come true." Park Chang Ho immediately went to the hospital where Mi Ho fainted and was hospitalized. After waking up, Mi Ho saw Park Chang Ho and shed tears.

Choi Do Ha killed Kang Seong Geun with drugs, and he said, "The wealth and fame I had enjoyed was not yours from the beginning. My grandfather, his son and I should have enjoyed it. My grandfather died more painfully. Feel it too. How does it feel to be betrayed by people and deprived of everything?" After his murder, Choi Do Ha even changed his will.

Park Chang Ho confirmed the news that Chairman Kang had died of a heart attack through the news, and headed to the funeral home. Choi Do Ha was shocked by the appearance of Park Chang Ho, who he thought was dead. Park Chang Ho called out Choi Do Ha's old name and warned, "You must be surprised that I'm alive. I know you killed him. Just wait, I'll shed your ugly face and evil spirit." At this, Choi Do Ha smiled as if he was crying. Meanwhile, Mi Ho’s body showed symptoms of leukemia. Her gums bleed when brushing her teeth and even nosebleeds. Miho was in shock as she recalled the symptoms of leukemia of the inmates.

