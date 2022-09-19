Big Mouth Ep 15 and 16 Review: Lee Jong Suk becomes Big Mouse and takes revenge for YoonA

Choi Do Ha ( Kim Joo Hun ) said to Hyun Joo Hee ( Ok Ja Yeon ), "I have to change my plan. I'm going to run for mayor instead of running for the National Assembly." Hyun Joo Hee said, "Because of Park Chang Ho? I was puzzled. Choi Do Ha persuaded Hyun Joo Hee, saying, "I wondered why he passed it on to me unduly. He asked me to protect the achievements of Chairman Kang. It's not too late to enter politics after becoming a market stable."

The 15th episode begins with Park Chang Ho ( Lee Jong Suk ), who visited Gong Ji Hoon (Yang Kyung Won) on that day, warning, "Chairman Kang did not die of a heart attack. When the will is published, you will come to me first. Don't ask for help then.”

Meanwhile, Go Miho was diagnosed with terminal acute lymphoma. Miho said, "Are you a Big Mouse? It's true that you became a Big Mouse after Mr. Novak died," and Park Chang Ho, who was bewildered, said, "I really didn't want to take it, but I decided to only do it until I got paid for Choi Do Ha. I can,” he explained. Miho said, "I want you to be a good Big Mouse. A good and just Big Mouse who bullies powerless people and punishes those who live only for themselves, such bad guys."

Ahead of the TV debate, Park Chang Ho's controversy broke out. Gong Ji Hoon told Park Chang Ho, "This is Choi Do Ha's work. We confirmed it. He was elected in a similar way in the last election." Park Chang Ho, who was in a crisis, thought about the fish farm and thought about it. After that, Miho gathered people, saying, "I have to rob the farm."

The 16th episode begins with Choi Do Ha, the center of power and the axis of evil, died after a long fight between a small citizen's family trying to uncover the ugly face of the privileged class, and Park Chang Ho was victorious.

The TV debate, the last step towards the seat of Gucheon Mayor, began. Park Chang Ho and Choi Do Ha added heat to the discussion by revealing the details of each other that they knew. In particular, Park Chang Ho mentioned Choi Do Ha's paternal grandfather to emphasize the dangers of NK chemistry and NF9, stimulating him and delivering a thrilling blow.

While Park Chang Ho was fighting in the discussion forum, Go Mi Ho (YoonA) attacked a secret fish farm and obtained evidence that NK Chemicals had discharged wastewater containing radioactive substances into the sea without permission. Go Mi Ho, who was dispatched with a smoking gun to defeat Choi Do Ha, took part as a citizen panel of a TV debate and shook the election scene by releasing an accusation video along with the fact that he was fighting the disease. Despite the waves of Park Chang Ho and Go Mi Ho, Choi Do Ha was elected mayor of Gucheon. In the midst of this, a cannon phone, decisive evidence to prove Choi Do Ha's corruption, arrived at Park Chang Ho's office. Hyun Joo Hee fired support to stop her husband's evil deeds. However, on the day of the trial, Choi Do Ha ignited the anger of the viewers when he escaped it with the heartless act of imprisoning her wife Hyun Joo Hee in a mental hospital.

From Jang Hye Jin (Hong Ji Hee) to Hyeon Joo Hee who had been helping her disappear one after another, Miho was rapidly weakened by the guilt. Mi-ho Go, who felt the end, gave a heartfelt greeting, “I love you, Chang Ho,” and met an honorable death. Park Chang Ho, who had lost his wife, who was everything he had, and was possessed by poison, decided to return the same way that Choi Do Ha harmed her. Like the victims who died innocently, Choi Do Ha, who was exposed to the radioactive wastewater he had discharged, died vomiting blood in front of Park Chang Ho.

Those who committed all sorts of atrocities on the side of Choi Do Ha to hide the truth also paid the right price for their sins. At the same time, Miho’s wish, "I want you to be a good Big Mouse," gradually came true with the efforts of the second Big Mouse. 'Big Mouse' came to an end in Gucheon, which began to gradually develop into a livable city thanks to Big Mouse's good deeds.

