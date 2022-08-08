Big Mouth Ep 3 & 4 Review: Lee Jong Suk becomes powerful in prison; YoonA grows suspicious

Park Chang Ho’s powerful start as ‘Big Mouse’

In episode 3, Park Chang Ho takes on the role of Big Mouse and becomes powerful in the eyes of other cellmates. When Changho and the rest of the Grade C prisoners are cleaning the sewer, they’re not allowed to eat in the cafeteria with everyone else. Seeing that, he encourages and leads them to the guards so they can eat along with everyone else. He spews the smelly slob all over the guards until the warden comes to break things up. Now convinced that Changho is Big Mouse, Warden Park fears for his family and lets the Grade C gang go to the cafeteria.

Go Mi Ho at the Gucheon University Hospital

Mi Ho is stationed at the hospital digging into the case of the murdered doctor. It seems the paper referred to during the murder was a research paper the doctor wrote that now can’t be found. She sees worrisome acts as most residents just lie to her and there is a system that seems exceptionally weird and not usable. She tries to ask people around for the paper but comes to know that it has never come to light.

Park Chang Ho and Go Mi Ho’s devoted relationship

One thing that stood out was how these two have always helped each other out throughout the 16 years they’ve known each other. He just thinks of her even though he goes through problems one after the other, on the other hand, Go Mi Ho tries her best to help her husband out in any way. The scene where they finally meet after he goes to jail is extremely emotional as they both understand the problems that are on them but Mi Ho doesn’t let that hinder her love for Chang Ho. Seeing that, he breaks down and leans on her for support.

Gong Ji Hoon’s plan

In the beginning he believes he is Big Mouse but over time, he begins to doubt that and tries different ways to prove his theory and one way was through Mayor Choi Do Ha. Ji Hoon made a fake ledger, and that’s what the prosecutor gave to the mayor. If Chang Ho says the names on that list to Ji Hoon, he will know both that Chang Ho is not Big Mouse and that the mayor is not on his side. Ji Hoon tells Mayor Choi about the ledger the day before he is supposed to go meet Chang Ho. The episode ends in the coolest way as everyone in the prison cheers him on as he goes to meet a visitor.

