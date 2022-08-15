Big Mouth Ep 5 & 6 Review: Lee Jong Suk’s true identity confuses everyone; YoonA becomes determined

The latest episodes of ‘Big Mouth’ had some amazing moments so let’s take a look:-

Park Chang Ho one-ups Gong Ji Hoon

Episode picks up from the previous one and Mayor Choi tries to stop him but to no avail, he goes ahead to meet Gong Ji Hoon who is smug and is sure Chang Ho will lose but when he gets the same list as him, Ji Hoon turns pale. With this, it has been confirmed that Park Chang Ho is the Big Mouse. To retaliate, he calls Go Mi Ho to ask her about Seo Jae Young’s paper but when he doesn’t get through to her, he tries to derail her and makes her question him. The news travels to Park Chang Ho and he decides to return the favour by sending Ji Hoon’s wife white chrysanthemums (which is typically used during a funeral in Korea) sending a clear message to him. Seeing how Chang Ho has eyes on everything, Gong Ji Hoon is flustered and doesn’t know how to come across this person.

Go Mi Ho’s determination

Hearing all the revelations around her, she is not sure of her husband’s identity. When she arrives at the jail to administer vaccines to the inmates, she comes across the power he holds. All the inmates greet her with the utmost respect and she sees him in a VIP area to enjoy a date which becomes her last straw. He soon reveals that the real Big Mouse is in the prison and he communicates with the tarot cards, which allows Park Chang Ho to pretend as Big Mouse and also use him to find the true intentions. The revelations allow Go Mi Ho to breathe a sigh of relief. She becomes determined to help him by finding the paper.

Surprising reveals

Han Jae Ho is forced to confess his part in the murder and that allows him to meet his wife but his abusive side is revealed and we see how she is controlled by him. Later, Mi Ho is with Hye Jun when she doubles over in pain. Mi Ho notices the bruises on her. She tells her to call a hotline for domestic abuse, but Hye Jun refuses. A woman reached out to Mi Ho saying that she knows where the paper is but she requires money in exchange for it but while she could negotiate, she mysteriously plummets to her death in front of Mi Ho but not without telling her that the paper has been designed to be kept in a cross. Mi Ho questions Joo Hee about the necklace but it turns out it's not her but Hye Jun who has it. In the form of a flashback, we come to know that Hye Jun runs away from her abusive husband in the rain. Professor Seo comes across her and gives her a ride and thus begins their affair. He trusted her with the paper in the cross necklace, which confirms that Hye Jun is at the crux of it all.

The end

The three VIPs get ready to leave the prison but Jae Ho is anxious. They are on their way out when they come by Chang Ho and his people. As they exchange words, the truth about Han Jae Ho comes out. Turns out, Chairman Yang was never on Chang Ho’s side as he never betrays those he chooses to stand by. Han Jae Ho’s sick bail was never requested and so he is dragged back to a cell, as Chang Ho looks on and the other two VIPs smirk. Once everybody leaves, Chang Ho bursts out laughing, saying that they all got fooled. Who did they get fooled and what else does he have under his sleeve?

