Big Mouth Ep 7 and 8 Review: Lee Jong Suk finds himself trapped in Yang Kyung Won’s ruse

Episode 7 was a rollercoaster of emotions. Park Chang Ho had a nerve war with Yang Chun Sik (Song Gyeong Cheol), the leader of a chain sect organisation who betrayed himself and chose the three members of the NR Forum. Yang Chun Sik threatened Han Jae Ho (Lee Yoo Jun), who had a connection with Park Chang Ho, and Park Chang Ho rescued Han Jae Jo and moved to question Yang Chun Sik.

But all of this was Park Chang Ho's 'big picture'. Park Chang Ho used Yang Chun Shik as a double agent to find out the contents of the thesis, which is important evidence of the 'Gucheon University Hospital Murder Case'. Park Chang Ho questioned Han Jae Ho, who he believed saved him, for the contents of the thesis. However, the only information that was obtained through this was that people who were much more terrifying than Gong Ji Hoon (Yang Kyung Won) were involved.

Only Jerry (Kwak Dong Yeon), his assistant, was photographed on the camera, which was planted by Chang Ho to see who was the and the 30-minute video remained edited. Here, the real Big Mouse shuddered by issuing a warning through his wife Go Mi Ho (YoonA) in the same way he did to Gong Ji Hoon. It was also a crisis when Jerry discovered Chang Ho’s identity. In the end, Park Chang Ho was taken to the emergency room after taking the medicine Jerry gave him. He was transferred to a location other than the hospital, but Mi Ho found him and saved him, but he was attacked on the way back to prison and lost consciousness. The ending of Park Chang Ho, who is dragged to a mysterious mental centre, amplifies his tension.

Episode 8 begins with Park Chang Ho, who was imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital without knowing, fell into lethargy while drunk as directed by Gong Ji Hoon who was eager to find the lost 100 billion won, even administered a confession drug and asked the whereabouts of the money, but Park Chang Ho, not the real Big Mouse, would be unable to tell. When Gong Ji Hoon, who was in a corner, tried to kill Park Chang Ho, he avoided the crisis by giving the name of the mountain in the neighbourhood where he lived.

However, instead of 100 billion won, there was only one gold ingot buried in the location that Park Chang Ho told him. Gong Ji Hoon, who rose as the poison rose, sharpened his teeth to kill Park Chang Ho instead of recovering the money. Park Chang Ho, realizing that Big Mouse knew that he had been kidnapped by a mental hospital, threw bait on Gong Ji Hoon to survive until he came to rescue him.

As expected by Park Chang Ho, Big Mouse set fire to a psychiatric hospital to save him and put his assistant Jerry (Kwak Dong Yeon) on the scene. Jerry risked his life to save Park Chang Ho from Gong Ji Hoon's hand in an urgent situation where the village was fighting. Park Chang Ho, who escaped the chase at Jerry's sacrifice, rekindled his lost fighting power by trembling at the brutality of Big Mouse, who used people like a chess horse.

Go Mi Ho, who took the last resort to persuade Jang Hye Jin, was shocked to hear the sudden news of Park Chang-ho's escape. It is also not easy to contact Park Chang-ho as his family is on the wanted list. In response, Mi Ho displayed her wits and stood in the middle of the prosecutor's office, claiming the 'Park Chang Ho kidnapping case', announcing her location, and putting pressure on Choi Jung Rak (Jang Hyuk Jin), the prosecutor in charge.

Park Chang Ho, who was watching Mi Ho's struggle from afar, exhorted, 'I'm here, so don't worry.' Then, he met Hye Jin and instructed Gong Ji Hoon to offer advice on exchanging divorce papers and thesis, causing division among VIPs. In addition, he predicted a public opinion battle using a news channel with 800,000 subscribers and declared, "I judge your sins, not the judge," making his plans more curious. Then, Episode 8 ended with Park Chang Ho's question, "Should I make a prediction about today's trial?" Curious about what Park Chang Ho's prophecy will be and how his words will affect the trial.

