Big Mouth Ep 9 and 10 Review: Lee Jong Suk and SNSD’s YoonA set a trap to catch Big Mouse and Kim Joo Hun

Previously, Park Chang Ho (Lee Jong Suk) appeared in front of the camera despite his identity as a fugitive to uncover the truth behind the murder case at Gucheon Hospital. Then, with Mi Ho (YoonA) who entered the courtroom, they showed fantastic teamwork and began to shake the board. Gong Ji Hoon (Yang Kyung Won), who was driven to predicament, was poisoned, and when Jang Hye Jin (Hong Ji Hee), who had the unpublished thesis, contacted him, he went to meet her.

However, this too was a trap designed by Park Chang Ho and Go Mi Ho. Park Chang Ho, who drew attention by saying that the suspects had another murder motive hidden, caused a huge stir by broadcasting live the conversation between Gong Ji Hoon and Jang Hye Jin, who asked for Seo Jae Yong (Park Hoon)'s secret thesis. Here, he stimulated Choi Jung Rak (Jang Hyuk Jin) to declare his injustice in front of reporters and declared war on the powerful.

In the midst of this, the whole story of the murder case at Gucheon Hospital, which was hidden under the veil, was revealed and surprised. The three suspects who murdered Seo Jae Yong asked Choi Do Ha (Kim Joo Hun), not Gong Ji Hoon, for help, and he intentionally caused a car accident to get rid of those who stood in the way of his ambitions. In addition, he obtained the unpublished papers from Jang Hye Jin and removed them, thereby gaining the trust of Chairman Kang.

Even in the first episode, it was revealed that the person who buried the gold ingots in the cement was Choi Do Ha, adding to the shock. Having piled up a huge amount of gold ingots in an empty warehouse, he pulled out an unpublished paper that seemed to have disappeared from the world and smiled satisfied, making him even more suspicious of his identity. On the other hand, Park Chang Ho threw a bait to bring Big Mouse. Park Chang Ho saw Big Mouse's reply and looked forward to meeting him for the first time. At the promised time, at last, an unknown person appeared behind him.

At the promised time, it was unexpectedly Park Yoon Gap (Jung Jae Sung) who appeared in front of Park Chang Ho, who took out a tarot card that means 'cheating' to confirm his identity, checked the symbol engraved on Park Yun Gap's arm and realized that he was just a minion, not a real Big Mouse.

In the end, Park Chang Ho decided to take revenge on Big Mouse for ignoring even his last favor. He recorded the confession of Park Yoon Gap that he was Big Mouse and submitted it to Choi Do Ha and Choi Jung Rak (Jang Hyuk Jin). The fact that Big Mouse was interested in the thesis of Seo Jae Yong (Park Hoon), who had died, had Choi Do Ha scared, and he meekly followed Park Chang Ho's instructions and turned the tide.

Go Mi Ho tried to find a link between Gucheon Hospital and Gucheon Prison. Her solid career and unshakable professionalism even in emergencies captured the hearts of her prison chief, Park Yoon Gap, and finally she was allowed to be alongside her husband Park Chang Ho. Upon hearing the news that his wife had transferred to Gucheon Prison, Park Chang Ho immediately met her and appealed to her to quit her job. However, in order to safely test the blood of inmates in Gucheon Prison, the help of Miho is absolutely necessary.

While Park Yoon Gap was in custody, prison guard Gan Soo Cheol (Kim Dong Won) was appointed as the new prison warden with the support of Choi Do Ha. While Park Chang Ho and Choi Do Ha, who captured Big Mouse's minions, make an uncomfortable friendship with Cheol, the chief of the new prison, Choi Do Ha's wife Hyun Joo Hee is on the verge of life and death due to someone's scheme.

Hyun Joo Hee, who caused a car accident in the same way as Park Chang Ho, was transported to the hospital, and Choi Do Ha also left to meet his wife. In particular, it was a shock when it was revealed that all of this was a trap dug by Chang Ho and Mi Ho to deal with Big Mouse and Choi Do Ha at the same time, like the saying "I think we caught both of them according to our plan."

