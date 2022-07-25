Big Mouth Highlight Trailer OUT: Lee Jong Suk, SNSD’s YoonA & more come across a life-changing situation

MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Big Mouth', which will be broadcast for the first time on July 29th, is a drama depicting the story of a person who gets caught up in an incident and becomes a rare genius con artist 'Big Mouse' overnight and digs into the true face of the privileged class with a huge conspiracy to survive and protect their family.

The highlight video begins with the opening title full of clues about the hidden genius con artist 'Big Mouse'. Like a big mouse escaping the sewer, the black figure who leisurely escapes through a maze-like prison with strict surveillance and without knowing the end is the genius con artist 'Big Mouse'?

Along with Park Chang Ho (Lee Jong Suk)'s words, "There are different kinds of big mice in the world," the daily life of an ordinary, small-citizen couple continues. Park Chang Ho (Lee Jong Suk), who was suffering from the flames of his clients because his win rate was less than 10%, receives a huge request, and Park Chang Ho as if answering the question of his wife Go Mi Ho (YoonA), 'Why are you asking for it? Choi Do Ha (Kim Joo Heon), who called him “an incompetent and well-spoken lawyer,” touches the desire to win by saying, “I want the truth.”

After losing her husband, Go Mi Ho struggles to find out the truth by telling him, “We believe and hold on.” While in prison, Park Chang Ho goes back and forth between life and death, Go Mi Ho reaffirms her will, saying, “Anyway, I will find out everything you have done.”

Park Chang Ho gradually faces changes in a prison infested with vicious criminals. While he enters the heart of a horrific scheme, Ho Gomi also secures a decisive clue to assert her husband's innocence. After the truth is revealed, Go Mi Ho’s voice crying 'a person is dead' as if hinting at the aftermath, the building being blown up, and Park Chang Ho walking with enthusiastic applause from the inmates, the development is highly tense.

ALSO READ: Jung Il Woo and Girls’ Generation’s Yuri star in the first teaser poster for upcoming drama ‘Good Job’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments below.