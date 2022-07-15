Big Mouth: Lee Jong Suk, YoonA, Kwak Dong Yeon & more star in pensive group poster

The anticipation is high as ever, as we witness more content coming our way from Lee Jong Suk’s comeback drama, ‘Big Mouth’, which is also set to bring his refreshing first time pairing with Lim Yoona aka Girls’ Generation’s YoonA to our small screens. A promising storyline in the form of a noir drama awaits the fans who have been awaiting the unique setup for a while now.

According to the latest update, MBC has unveiled the group poster for ‘Big Mouth’ which is a deep look into the many important characters of the drama. Lee Jong Suk as Park Chang Ho, YoonA as Go Mi Ho, Kim Joo Heon as Choi Do Ha, Kwak Dong Yeon as Jerry, Yang Kyung Won as Gong Ji Hoon, and Ok Ja Yeon as Hyun Joo Hee star in the poster with serious looks on their faces. They are in a furious battle of nerves as can be seen on the poster.

These are the characters that will herald the story in multiple ways and carry on the legacy of the notorious Big Mouse in the show. Check out the poster below.

‘Big Mouth’ is the story of a primarily failing lawyer who is known for his 10 percent rate of success. He ends up in a major fickle as he unceremoniously gets involved in an accident that changes his life. Now imprisoned, he has to face harsh punishments from other inmates who do not let him live peacefully.

Soon, once he senses that his family is endangered, he changes his stance and decides to take on the role of Big Mouse, a well known conman. Park Chang Ho becomes determined to uncover the truth behind a conspiracy involving the elite families of the nation. ‘Bit Mouth’ premieres on July 29 at 9:50 pm KST (6:20 pm IST).

