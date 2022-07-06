Big Mouth: Lee Jong Suk & YoonA witness their lives going for a toss in new teaser

Upcoming MBC K-drama ‘Big Mouth’ has released a new teaser and we are more excited than ever. Actor Lee Jong Suk marks his return to the dramaland with the role of Park Chang Ho, a third grade lawyer who has a very low success rate of 10 percent and a big mouth. He becomes involved in a murder case that lands him in a fix and eventually turns into Big Mouse. He now has to protect his family and keep them safe, having to uncover a huge conspiracy.

The latest teaser shows Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, who plays the role of his wife Go Mi Ho, dealing with a seemingly incompetent Park Chang Ho who asks her not to worry and that he’ll take care of everything. Following a big incident, he ends up in a prison where he fights with other inmates, however once someone threatens his family, he changes to become the real Big Mouse, a powerful conman. With a determined look on his face, he becomes a force to be reckoned with. Willing himself to change completely, he decides, “I’m going to start hunting. According to the ‘Big Mouse’ law, I will do it my way. From now on, I’m the real Big Mouse.” He no longer fears the other prisoners. Kwak Dong Won joins Park Chang Ho as Jerry, a person who looks up to the real Big Mouse.

Check out the teaser below.

The MBC drama has caught the attention of viewers around the world, with its interesting plot and a sharp cast ensemble. The storyline has the potential of becoming one of the best in the year so far. ‘Big Mouth’ premieres on July 29 at 9:50 pm KST.

