‘Big Mouth’ soars to its highest viewership rating yet; ‘Today’s Webtoon’ makes decent ratings

The 3rd episode of MBC's Friday-Saturday drama 'Big Mouth', aired on August 5th, recorded 8.1% in the metropolitan area, 7.6% nationwide, and 3.3% in the 2049 target audience, recording its highest ratings. Fri-Sat dramas continued to dominate the No. 1 position. In particular, the scene where a psychopath death row inmate is trying to kill Park Chang Ho (Lee Jong Suk) soars to a maximum of 9.9%.

The 3rd episode of SBS' Friday-Saturday drama 'Today's Webtoon', aired on August 5th, recorded 3.6% nationwide and 3.6% in the metropolitan area. In addition, the 2049 ratings recorded 1.4%.

‘Today’s Webtoon’ follows On Ma Eum (Kim Sejeong) who used to be a judo athlete. Her life revolved around the sport, but an injury ended her career in judo. She then got her first job in a webtoon editorial department. She has a hard time adjusting to her job as a webtoon editor and the people at her work. Through all the difficulties she faces, On Ma Eum grows as a person and a webtoon editor.

‘Big Mouth’ is about Park Chang Ho (Lee Jong Suk) works as a lawyer with a measly 10% winning rate. He is a talkative person and, because of this, people call him Big Mouth. He happens to get involved in a murder case and he is somehow fingered as genius swindler Big Mouse. Due to this, Park Chang Ho finds himself in a life-threatening situation. Meanwhile, Go Mi Ho (YoonA) is Park Chang Ho’s wife and she works as a nurse.

She has a beautiful appearance and a personality that is both wise and brave. She helped her husband become a lawyer by supporting him financially and psychologically. Go Mi Ho learns that Park Chang Ho is suspected to be the genius swindler Big Mouse and attempts to clear her husband's name.

