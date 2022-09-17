‘Big Mouth’ star Kim Joo Hun confirmed to rejoin the Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung starrer MBC drama

The first season, aired in 2016, recorded the highest rating of 27.6%, and the second season, aired in 2020, recorded the highest rating of 27.1%, receiving great love for two consecutive seasons. In Season 2, Kim Joo Hun took on the role of Park Min Guk, the new director of Doldam Hospital, confronting Kim Sa Bu (Han Seok Gyu), creating dramatic tension. In season 3, he once again worked with Han Seok Gyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Lee Sung Kyung.

On September 16th, Kim Joo Hun is scheduled to appear in the SBS drama 'Dr. Romantic 3' and details are being discussed. ‘Dr. Romantic’ is a drama depicting the story of a 'real doctor' that takes place in the background of a shabby local Doldam Hospital.

Previously, Kim Joo Hun showed off his strong presence by making a special appearance on the 15th and 16th episodes of the ENA channel 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' in his loyalty to director Yoo In Sik. Writers Kang Eun Kyung, Lim Hye Min, and Yoo In Sik, Han Seok Gyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, and Kim Joo Hun are reunited again, and expectations are already high on what kind of synergy the 'Dr. Romantic’s team will show.

Kim Joo Hun is currently playing the role of Gucheon Mayor Choi Do Ha in the MBC Friday-Saturday drama 'Big Mouth', which is enjoying great popularity with the highest viewership rating of 12% (Nielsen Korea, nationwide), and is performing with Lee Jong Seok, Im YoonA, and Ok Ja Yeon. There are only two episodes left until the end. 'Dr. Romantic 3' is scheduled to be filmed with the goal of broadcasting in the first half of 2023.

ALSO READ: 6 Intense K-pop songs that will surely turn up the heat

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.