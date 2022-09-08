Big Mouth’s Lee Jong Suk, YoonA and Little Women’s Kim Go Eun are most popular K-drama actors for the week
September’s first week is seeing quite the change on the most buzzworthy lists.
MBC’s ‘Big Mouth’ and tvN’s ‘Little Women’ have raked in quite the response for the first week of September. Following more shocking revelations and twists, ‘Big Mouth’ continues to surprise the viewers, while the ‘Little Women’ premiere has everyone intrigued. In light of this, both the drama as well as the actors have ranked high on the most buzzworthy lists for the week.
‘Big Mouth’ topped the most buzzworthy drama list, by its continued thrill. Meanwhile, the actors, Lee Jong Suk, YoonA and Yang Hyung Wook swept the No. 1, 3 and 4 spots on the most buzzworthy actors list.
On the other hand, following the broadcast of its first two episodes, ‘Little Women’ immediately debuted at No.2 on the most buzzworthy drama list, following ‘Big Mouth’. Meanwhile, Kim Go Eun grabbed No. 2, Nam Ji Hyun- No. 5, and Chu Ja Hyun- No. 6 on the actors list.
Here’s the full list for most buzzworthy K-dramas for the first week of September:
- ‘Big Mouth’ (MBC)
- ‘Little Women’ (tvN)
- ‘Gold Mask’ (KBS2)
- ‘It’s Beautiful Now’ (KBS2)
- ‘Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist’ (tvN)
- ‘The Good Detective 2’ (JTBC)
- ‘Adamas’ (tvN)
- ‘Bravo, My Life’ (KBS1)
- ‘Today’s Webtoon’ (SBS)
- ‘If You Wish Upon Me’ (KBS2)
The top 10 most buzzworthy K-dramas for the week are:
- Lee Jong Suk (‘Big Mouth’)
- Kim Go Eun (‘Little Women’)
- YoonA (‘Big Mouth’)
- Yang Hyung Wook (‘Big Mouth’)
- Nam Ji Hyun (‘Little Women’)
- Chu Ja Hyun (‘Little Women’)
- Gong Da Im (‘Gold Mask’)
- Lee Hyun Jin (‘Gold Mask’)
- Kim Min Jae (‘Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist’)
- Ji Chang Wook (‘If You Wish Upon Me’)
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Little Women Ep 1 and 2 Review: Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Park Ji Hoo seize the day; Song Joong Ki cameos