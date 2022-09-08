Big Mouth’s Lee Jong Suk, YoonA and Little Women’s Kim Go Eun are most popular K-drama actors for the week

MBC’s ‘Big Mouth’ and tvN’s ‘Little Women’ have raked in quite the response for the first week of September. Following more shocking revelations and twists, ‘Big Mouth’ continues to surprise the viewers, while the ‘Little Women’ premiere has everyone intrigued. In light of this, both the drama as well as the actors have ranked high on the most buzzworthy lists for the week.

‘Big Mouth’ topped the most buzzworthy drama list, by its continued thrill. Meanwhile, the actors, Lee Jong Suk, YoonA and Yang Hyung Wook swept the No. 1, 3 and 4 spots on the most buzzworthy actors list.