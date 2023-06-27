BIG NEWS: Eric Nam confirms India Tour with House On A Hill release

Eric Nam is the center of attention right now. as his latest album, "House on a Hill," is released. He made a 'major massive' announcement that is bound to make waves worldwide. He is embarking on a full-scale tour, which might even include your city!

His new single House On A Hill is out TODAY

He announced that 'House On A Hill' is released today and revealed that he and his musical team are gearing up to visit approximately 66 cities with India being one of them. Quoting his Twitter and Instagram captions, he expressed, 'The most ambitious album of my life deserves an incredible tour with all of you,' emphasizing the significance of this new chapter in his career. The tour dates have been released for various locations, and tickets will be available for fans starting this Friday.

House on a Hill World Tour Dates

The world tour is all set kick off in North America on September 16, 2023, with the first concert taking place in Dallas. From there, Eric Nam will be traveling to several cities including Austin, Houston, Orlando, Tampa, and more. The North American leg of the tour will conclude on November 15, 2023, with the final performance in Phoenix.

After the North American tour, Eric Nam will continue his musical journey with the Latin American leg, beginning on November 20 in São Paulo. He is then scheduled to perform in cities such as Buenos Aires, Santiago, Lima, and Mexico City. The next phase of the tour will take Eric to Europe and the UK, starting in Oslo on February 29, 2024. After which he is scheduled to travel to various destinations including cities of Germany and Australia. However, what fans are most excited about is his South East Asia and South Asia tour which includes South Korea and India.

The dates for these locations are still to be announced, so keep an eye out for more!

