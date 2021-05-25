A BIG WIN for Indian Kpop fans: Armaan Malik to feature on Dive Studios’ Kpop Daebak Show!

Indian singer Armaan Malik is soon coming to K-pop Daebak Show on Dive Studios! Here’s what you need to know about it.

The day of May 25 is getting better with each passing hour! Ever since Armaan Malik feat. KSHMR and Eric Nam happened, Indian K-Pop fans have been on the moon. A collaboration not many saw coming, or even dreamed of, was made a reality with the catchy, meaningful song ECHO. It meant that the Korean entertainment industry was finally realising the power of Indian K-Pop fans.

Well, Dive Studios have taken it a step further! Where fans would love for a K-Pop celebrity to be interviewed by Indian media or brand, they reversed it into 360 degree. Dive Studios is a podcast channel that aims to “positively impact culture and society”. The Korean-American singer Eric Nam also hosts a show on Dive Studios called ‘K-pop Daebak’, where he offers an inside look of the industry to the fans, reviews weekly top songs, artists and even interviews them, among many other things. Dive Studios announced today that Indian singer Armaan Malik is all set to appear on the show! Keeping things a mystery, they haven’t released the date yet. There is also definitely a Q&A session happening too as they’ve asked fans if they have any questions they would want Armaan Malik to answer. While only US and Canada citizens can text on the number provided, others can write down their question in the comments.

Check out the post below:

The song ECHO released on May 22 and has become many Indian K-Pop fans’ pride. The song is a collaborative effort to soothe listeners and give them comfort Armaan Malik and Eric Nam, feat. KSHMR. While we know about Eric Nam and Armaan Malik, did you know that KSHMR is also Indian-American? He’s a musician, songwriter, producer and DJ!

This global collab is a win for everyone! In case you haven’t, check out the ECHO music video here.

How excited are you to have an Indian artist appear on Eric Nam’s show? Let us know in the comments below!

