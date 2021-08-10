BIGBANG achieves THIS milestone with ‘FXXK IT’

The super-hit boy group and one of the most renowned names in the K-pop industry, BIGBANG, is back with yet another achievement. BIGBANG’s MV for the song ‘FIXXK IT’ became the group’s fifth music video to reach the milestone of 200 Million views on YouTube on August 10 at around 5:30 AM KST (2:00 AM IST). The song was released on December 13, 2016 and was an instant sensation as it entered the industry.

The song ‘FIXXK IT’ is a quirky, mid-tempo electronic hip-hop track accompanied by strong vocals and interesting rapstyles. It is a funky love song in which the boys express their feelings to the girl they love in a fun way.

The entire music video is a mood lightening experience to watch as the boys enjoy themselves and can be seen having a good time watching television, eating popcorn, dancing and roaming around in the streets of Korea and clubbing. Needless to mention are the bold and funky clothing and loud hair colours of the members.

Here’s the MV for ‘FIXXK IT’.

Other BIGBANG MVs that have reached this milestone include ‘Fantastic Baby’, ‘Bang Bang Bang’, ‘LOSER’ and ‘Let's Not Fall In Love’.

BIGBANG has been well known for its incredibly talented members, bold and high end music and the aura of the group in general. The boy group, often referred to as the ‘Kings of Korean Pop’ debuted in 2006 under YG Entertainment and have been trendsetters for the industry ever since.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the boys together again as the group hasn’t had a comeback for a long while now.

What is your favourite BIGBANG’s song? Let us know in the comments below.