BIGBANG and 2NE1's iconic collab LOLLIPOP music video hits 100 million views

BIGBANG and 2NE1 collaborated in the year 2009 on the song LOLLIPOP. Recently the music video for LOLLIPOP has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. BIGBANG and 2NE1 were K-pop groups under YG Entertainment. They are known as the second generation of K-pop. BIGBANG debuted in 2006 and 2NE1 debuted in 2009. The two K-pop groups are known as legendary groups in the K-pop music industry.

BIGBANG & 2NE1's LOLLIPOP hit 100 million views mark

On September 29 around 4:30 PM KST, it was reported that the music video for LOLLIPOP reached 100 million views on YouTube. Though not an official single from any of the groups, LOLLIPOP was a song made as a promotional single for an LG cellphone. BIGBANG and 2NE1's collaborative song was first released in March 2009. The music video for LOLLIPOP was released in May 2009 by the agency YG Entertainment. This iconic collaboration's music video took a period of 14 years, 4 months, and 14 days to surpass 100 million views on YouTube. Currently, the music video has 743,000 likes on YouTube. Watch a snippet of the rehearsal video for the song below:

About BIGBANG & 2NE1

Many idols active in the industry currently regard them as their inspiration or motivation to do music. BIGBANG debuted with five members- G-Dragon, Daesung, Taeyang, Seungri, and T.O.P. Currently, the group has only three members after T.O.P left in May 2023 and Seungri retired from the entertainment industry in 2019. BIGBANG has given hit songs like Fantastic Baby, Bang Bang Bang, Haru Haru, and more. Whereas, 2NE1 was a four-member group that included Bom, Dara, CL, and Minzy. The group disbanded in 2016. 2NE1 is known for songs like Fire, Come Back Home, Crush, and more. You can watch the music video for LOLLIPOP below and feel a sense of nostalgia:

