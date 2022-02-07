BIGBANG announces spring comeback; T.O.P to leave YG Entertainment

BIGBANG is finally making a comeback! YG Entertainment announced on February 7, that BIGBANG will be releasing a new song this spring. The agency shared, “We have finished recording the new song and are currently about to shoot a music video.” This will be BIGBANG’s first release in about four years.

The group had released their song ‘Flower Road’ in March 2018, which had included the lyrics, “This is not the last time for us. Please, let us meet again when the flowers bloom.” True to their promise, BIGBANG will be meeting their fans soon with a spring comeback.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment also shared that member T.O.P’s exclusive contract with YG Entertainment has ended, but he will continue to participate in BIGBANG’s activities whenever possible. The agency stated, “T.O.P’s exclusive contract with YG has ended, and he will be taking on a wide variety of new challenges as both an artist and an entrepreneur”, continuing, “We respected T.O.P’s desire to expand his individual activities aside from just his promotions with BIGBANG, and he successfully came to an agreement about this with the other members.” YG Entertainment further shared, “He will join BIGBANG activities whenever he is able, as long as the conditions are right.”

Since their debut in 2006, BIGBANG has put out countless hits, including ‘Lies’, ‘Last Farewell’, ‘Haru Haru’, ‘Fantastic Baby’, and ‘BANG BANG BANG’. Starting with T.O.P in 2017, the members had a four-year-long hiatus as G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung also enlisted in the military one after the other. As a result, anticipation is extremely high for BIGBANG’s comeback.

