BIGBANG is back: K-pop powerhouse’s poignant record evokes chills in ‘Still Life’

Today, April 5, 2022, marks a sharp stroke full of emotions on the ever-colorful canvas of Korean music. It’s bleak suddenly and then bold, curves at the end, incomplete and desperate to run off for a cheeky return one day. BIGBANG’s ‘Still Life’ is the very reflection of their presence in the unending journey of musicians that have risen as a valuable piece of a building cornerstone.

G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, and Daesung deal a card of sorrow, of everything hopeful and delicately artistic in their latest track. BIGBANG doesn’t make a fiery comeback after 4 years, it makes one that’s personal, telling of the story they have written and year to continue.

Taken straight from an emotive movie, with references to Vivaldi and Tchaikovsky, the music video is befitting of being pinned at a museum. The raspy voices of the four members are each as unique as one would expect, dreaming of seasons, knitting their odes in distinctly defining locations- a streetside, atop the moon, in the fields and on a boat.

In more ways than one, the seasons have further found ways to peek through the music video, be it the soft tufts of blowing wind or a rainbow umbrella spiraling away, BIGBANG’s ‘Still Life’ is a message to the unknown future while feeling the trials of the past.

Finally, BIGBANG is back indeed, to the warm hands of the fans who have embraced their return with a resounding welcome. Watch below.

