BIGBANG to BTS: 5 Kpop music videos with the strangest concepts

K-Pop music videos have some really weird concepts but they're creative and aesthetically pleasing nonetheless.

Music videos are an essential component of what makes up the Kpop experience. While a majority of music videos have some sort of a connection to the song, other times, not so much. However, that does not, in any way, mean that those music videos aren't perfect for the songs they're made for. Kpop artists themselves often have a lot of say in how the music video for their song should be directed. On the other hand, a lot of groups and soloists leave it completely to the discretion of the creative director as they know what they're doing.

Similarly, a lot of the times, artists have a particular theme in mind for their performance/music video. This theme is referred to in the Kpop world as a concept. Concepts could be varied in nature such as the cute concept, the schoolboy concept, the bad girl concept and so on and so forth. Sometimes, these concepts can go a little out of hand, creating what could be called some of the weirdest music videos ever. Some of the weirder concepts include outer spatial concepts, food-related concepts, size shrinkage and more. While some are definitely more controversial than others, most music videos are just perfect.



Here are 5 Kpop music videos with the strangest concepts ever:





1. BIGBANG - Bae Bae



Although it is not quite sure what exactly the concept was behind this music video, it is definitely strange. It gives off the feeling of being inside a piece of artwork and has quite a few innuendoes hidden behind the motifs included very obviously in the music video. Either way, this song is one of the most loved ones of the group.



2. SHINee - Married to the Music



SHINee's classic fan favourite song, Married to the Music is best described as an amalgamation of all things weird but beautiful. The concept seems to be Halloween at first but it quickly spirals to something much stranger.



3. Hitchhiker ft. NCT Taeyong - Around



Hitchhiker is famous for his addictive music and equally addictive, although quite strange looking music videos. The song Around, is no exception at all. The appearance of Taeyong only makes the experience that much better. Taeyong's live performances of the track are also just as enticing.



4. BTS - Blood, Sweat and Tears (Japanese Version)



If you thought the Korean version of this song's music video was weirdly artistic and strange, wait till you see the Japanese version. Amplified ten times more than the original, the Japanese music video for Blood, Sweat and Tears is an otherworldly experience, quite literally. Dimensions collide, the world seems unreal but it is all too pretty to look away from.



5. A.C.E - Goblin (Favourite Boys)



A.C.E is very well known for their music videos and varied concepts. One of their most popular music videos is definitely Goblin (Favourite Boys). All the members have different concepts assigned to them and the delivery is simply immaculate. The use of makeup and costumes only enhances the appeal.

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA aka AGUST D’s Daechwita's music video EXPLAINED

What did you think of these music video concepts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×