BIGBANG confirms date of long awaited comeback with a mysterious and cryptic teaser poster

On March 21st, BIGBANG's agency, YG Entertainment, released a post announcing the release of BIGBANG's new song which is scheduled for April 5th. The title of the new song has not been released. Only the phrase '0AM APR 05 2022' is engraved on the post. The poster exudes a quiet atmosphere with a vintage polaroid without the picture.

It is the first time in four years since 'Flower Road' was released in March 2018 by BIGBANG. It is reported that BIGBANG has recently finished filming the music video for their new song. Fans are pouring out various speculations about the release date of their new song. April 5th is the day that corresponds to the fifth of the 24 solar terms, 'Cheongming' (淸明), and there are also observations that it is related to the group’s new song.

BIGBANG's comeback is also attracting attention in that it is the first activity since the reorganization into a 4 member group. Seungri, who shook the entertainment world, left earlier, and TOP also recently left YG Entertainment while the rest renewed their contracts. T.O.P is said to be with BIGBANG members for this comeback promotion.

YG Entertainment announced the news of BIGBANG and explained, “Since BIGBANG has been directly involved in writing and composing lyrics, it is being displayed as a group that suits the buzzword of ‘global artists’ and has exerted a great influence across cultures.”

