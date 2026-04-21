BIGBANG is back: Group announces 20th anniversary project after confirming world tour at Coachella

G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung are reuniting! The trio that now comprises the famed team, BIGBANG, following the exits of TOP and Seungri, has confirmed its return as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations this year. On April 21, a couple of days after the group headlined this year’s Coachella, a new account called bigbang_2xx6 was launched with posts for the highly anticipated comeback of the group.

BIGBANG unveils new social media account before new album and tour

‘BIGBANG is back’ read the first post, a back shot of G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung ahead of their headliner set at Coachella 2026. The men debuted the look on the weekend, giving every other outfit choice a run for its money. A following reel update showcased the words BIGBANG and 20th anniversary with a project commemorating the group’s debut day.

BIGBANG officially debuted on August 19, 2006, at the YG Family 10th Anniversary Concert held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul. As such, ahead of their big 20, there were whispers of the group working on a new album, which the members spoke about frequently, as well as rumors of a world tour.

Confirming their comeback tour, G-Dragon announced the same during the weekend 2 of Coachella and raised excitement by saying that it will be unmissable, asking many people to be a part of it. Interestingly, the three shouted out former member TOP’s latest solo album on its release earlier this month, and their new Instagram account also follows the ex-member, raising anticipation about his possible involvement in the album.

BIGBANG’s tour is set for August 2026, meanwhile any details about the album release date remain under wraps as of now. On the other hand, the singers have confirmed that most of the work on the record has already been wrapped up.

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