BIGBANG leader G-Dragon’s contract with YG Entertainment expires; Agency releases statement

The end of G-Dragon of BIGBANG's exclusive contract with YG Entertainment, the agency with which he has worked since his debut, has been confirmed. Thus, not a member from BIGBANG, one of the most popular second generation K-pop groups made by YG, is staying at YG. YG Entertainment announced on June 6 that G-Dragon's exclusive contract had expired and that they were working with him to confirm a separate contract for advertising and other activities.

About G-Dragon:

G-Dragon beast appeared as an individual from the gathering BIGBANG in 2006 and acquired extraordinary prominence with various hit tracks, for example, 'Lie', 'Haru', and 'Last Goodbye'. He had hits like Heartbreaker, Coup d'Etat and Crayon, all of which he wrote and composed himself, even while working as a solo artist. G-Dragon's name was not on the list of major artists as of March 31 of this year, as stated in the YG quarterly report that was uploaded on May 15th. G-Dragon declared his intention to be active earlier this year. On January 1 of 2023, through a video on YG Entertainment's YouTube channel, he received public attention by revealing that he will utilize this chance to plan for the current year's album release as well as different activities.

BIGBANG’s activities:

Previously, BIGBANG's TOP's exclusive contract with YG expired in April 2022. Daesung's contract was terminated at the end of that year, and Taeyang moved to THEBLACKLABEL, a subsidiary of YG. YG stated at the time that the contract with G-Dragon was "under discussion." BIGBANG made their debut on August 19, 2006, and this year they celebrated their 18th anniversary. G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung are the group's members. TOP had recently confirmed that he left BIGBANG when his contract with YG had expired, shocking many fans. "Preparing for his first solo album after leaving BIGBANG" was the headline of an article that T.O.P shared on his Instagram Story. Then, at that point, in light of a fan's inquiry, "Would you say you are leaving BIGBANG?", "I have begun a new chapter in my life since last year," he declared.

