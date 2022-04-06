BIGBANG makes their first appearance on Spotify’s ‘Global Daily Chart’ with awaited comeback song ‘Still Life’

On April 6, BIGBANG’s ‘Still Life’ appeared at #115 in Spotify’s ‘Global Daily Chart’ with over 920,000 streams, marking its first time. The track also maintained the top spot on Melon Top 100 24Hits, the largest music site in Korea as well as real-time charts such as Genie, Bugs, Vibe and Flo.

BIGBANG also occupied the iTunes Worldwide Song Chart for two days in a row. 'Still Life', which topped the iTunes Top Song Charts in 33 countries on the first day of release, gradually climbed the rankings in the mainstream pop markets such as the US and UK, and settled at the top of the list.

The music video, which contains the sincere emotional performances of the Big Bang members and various symbolic metaphors, is currently approaching 20 million views. This music video, which maintains the No. 1 most viewed video on YouTube within 24 hours, confirms BIGBANG's original artistry, and the message contained in it is drawing attention as it touches the hearts of fans.

Meanwhile, ‘Still Life' is a new song released by BIGBANG after 4 years. Through this song, BIGBANG sang not only the flow and change of the seasons, but also the cycle of the world that blooms and loses hopelessly. In addition, it metaphorically expresses the thoughts and concerns of the past and hopes for the future.

BIGBANG consists of four members: G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, and Daesung. Originally a five-piece band, Seungri retired from the entertainment industry in March 2019. Dubbed the ‘Kings of K-pop’, they helped spread the Korean Wave internationally and are considered one of the most influential acts in K-pop. They are known for their trendsetting musical experimentation, self-production, and stage presence.

