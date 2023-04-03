BIGBANG member Daesung gets his own team D-LABEL as he joins R&D Company

BIGBANG’s Daesung recently signed an exclusive contract with his new agency R&D Company. The aforementioned move will mark the starting of a new turn in Daesung’s professional journey as an artist. In this new beginning, Daesung will be joined by his longtime manager who has backed his activities as an artist for over a decade now. In a recent statement, R&D Company revealed that it has officially teamed up with Daesung under an exclusive contract and that it shall support him in all his future endeavors as an artist. The company then added that it will make sure that Daesung is able to work and exhibit the best of his potential in whatever he does.

Daesung’s announcement

Daesung himself added to the aforementioned news by confirming the same and revealing that he will be working alongside his manager, someone who has been with since his BIGBANG days. Daesung reportedly will be making a comeback not just as a singer but also as a part of musical and various broadcasts. Daesung is one of the most popular names in K-pop. His decision to make a comeback as a performer is something that has long been looked forward to by an enormous number of fans.

BIGBANG’s Daesung

Daesung is a 33-year-old K-pop idol who debuted under YG Entertainment as a member of BIG BANG. Shortly after his debut as a part of BIGBANG, he made his solo debut. In the year 2008, the release of his hit trot track ‘Look At Me, Gwisoon’ cemented his image as a promising solo artist. It was in 2013 that he released his first solo album in Japan. The album was titled ‘D’scover’ and marked the beginning of Daesung’s upcoming popularity in Japan.

In the year 2020, Daesung secretly started a YouTube channel called D’splay. However, shortly after, the channel was discovered by his fans. In late 2022, his former agency YG Entertainment announced that his contract with the company had in fact come to an end. His membership as a part of BIGBANG however remains intact. Even when Daesung was concluding his longtime professional association with YG Entertainment, rumors about his association with a new agency had started surfacing. The news of him joining R&D Company for a fresh start has put an end to all such rumors.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Parasite’s Park So Dam, NCT’s Doyoung & SHINee’s Minho pose backstage with Red Velvet at their Seoul concert