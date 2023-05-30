BIGBANG member T.O.P shares teasers on Instagram, hinting at awaited solo comeback

T.O.P shared a video of him working on a beat on Instagram on May 29. Together, they released a photo with the caption "Still Making My Albums," signaling the possibility of a comeback through music activities. The last T.O.P solo release, ‘DOOM DADA,’ which was released in 2013, gained more recognition. He shows that he puts a lot of effort into his music.

T.O.P’s activities:

He sang for domestic fans and took part in BIGBANG's single 'Still Life' in April of 2022. He was dynamic, partaking in recording the lyrics as well as the composition of the emotional single. In the meantime, T.O.P has been working freely since his agreement with YG Entertainment finished in February last year. At that point, YG Entertainment made sense of the situation by saying, "We regarded T.O.P's viewpoint that he needed to extend his own activities along with BIGBANG's." Since then, T.O.P. has reported on the current situation and participated in the wine industry as well as the first civilian moon flight project, 'Dear Moon.' T.O.P was recently welcome to the '2023FW Versace Show in LA' and sparkled with famous people from everywhere in the world. On that particular day, T.O.P's flawless physical appearance on the red carpet attracted the attention of reporters and fans. Additionally, he attracted the attention of officials in the industry by incorporating his own fashion sense into great styling sense. This fashion show featured performances by a number of international stars, including Channing Tatum and Anne Hathaway, Elton John, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa and others. T.O.P enjoyed his time with the biggest stars in addition to himself at the VIP cocktail party that was held after the fashion show and even showed off his global presence.

About BIGBANG:

BIGBANG, the group T.O.P belongs to, consists of G-Dragon (leader), Daesung (vocal), Taeyang (main vocals) and himself. Seungri, who was originally a five-piece band, left the entertainment business in March 2019. They are known as the 'Kings of K-pop' because they contributed to the internationalization of the Korean Wave and are regarded as one of the most influential acts in K-pop. They are known for their melodic tunes, self-production, and stage presence. They came up with the iconic ‘YG Party Chorus’ which is now a given for all YG artists like TREASURE, WINNER, BLACKPINK and others.

