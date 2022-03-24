BIGBANG to return with THIS song after 4 years

BIGBANG is set to return with their next song soon. A release awaited by countless around the world, the comeback from BIGBANG will drop on April 5. After teasing a full group release for a long time, VIPs (fandom name) will finally be able to listen to the voices of G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang and Daesung as they come together once again.

On March 24, at midnight KST, BIGBANG announced the title of their comeback song. Called ‘Still Life', the track will be released on April 5 at 00:00 AM KST (April 4, 8:30 PM IST) symbolising their continuation and a promise fulfilled. This spring will bring forth BIGBANG as they bank on their words, a nod to the lyrics of their last song ‘Flower Road’ where they assured their return to their fans.

The Korean title of the song is ‘봄여름가을겨울’ and is read as ‘Bom Yeoleum Gaeul Gyeoul’, the four seasons in South Korea- Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter. According to the group’s agency, YG Entertainment, ‘Still Life’ includes the lyrics that represent their journey and all the things the group’s members have been through. It includes their sincere messages.

Check out the announcement below.

This will be BIGBANG’s first release in over 4 years after ‘Flower Road’ greeted the fans in March 2018. Since then, the four members have completed their military service and T.O.P has announced his departure from YG Entertainment, however, he will continue to be a part of the group’s releases.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: YG Entertainment CONFIRMS the completion of BIGBANG’s comeback music video