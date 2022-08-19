BIGBANG’s 16th Debut Anniversary: The group that defined modern YG music style feat. ‘BANG BANG BANG’ & more

BIGBANG consists of four members: G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, and Daesung. Originally a five-piece band, Seungri retired from the entertainment industry in March 2019. Dubbed the ‘Kings of K-pop’, they helped spread the Korean Wave internationally and are considered one of the most influential acts in K-pop. They are known for their trendsetting musical experimentation, self-production, and stage presence.

While they began their journey in true hip-hop style, their breakout track was ‘Haru Haru’, considered to be one of the most influential singles to come out of Korean pop music. The song was described as a combination of a dance song with a hip hop ballad, driven by a sentimental piano melody. The song also includes a synthesizer sound that sounds like an orchestra that feels its empty spaces. The song begins simply enough with a piano tune and breathy vocals until T.O.P's deep bass rap explodes to transform it into a hip-hop ballad like none other. G-Dragon and T.O.P's contrasting rap tones play off one another to offer a sharp change from the passionate vocals of Daesung, Taeyang, and Seungri, while the orchestral accompaniment draws the whole thing to a symphonic peak. Nearly ten years after its release, 'Haru Haru' is still the epitome of BIGBANG's sound.

‘Fantastic Baby’ has been described as an EDM track that features a boisterous and genre-blending sound. The song incorporates bright digital thumps and soaring synth wails with infectious hooks such as ‘Wow, fantastic baby’, ‘I wanna da-da-da-da-dance’ and ‘boom shakalaka’ to create a vibrant, sonic and dynamic electronic and hip hop track. The music video begins with scenes depicting a revolution, with the black-masked people representing those who capitalized on past controversies and tried to discourage, discredit and ultimately disband Big Bang, whereas the white-masked people symbolize the V.I.P.s, the band's fans, who continue to defend and protect them despite everything.

‘Bang Bang Bang's’ verses feature a dance beat that were described as '90s inspired’, reminiscent of Diplo and Disclosure, with a quasi-Migos flow over a hi-NRG sound. The song then shifts into a trap-heavy breakdown in the chorus, and culminating into another breakdown, with chants of ‘Let the bass drum go’. Additionally, ‘reverberating synths filt’ throughout the track, ‘playing off the pounding rhythm and powerful horns’, giving ‘Bang Bang Bang’ a ‘chaotic environment’. One of the most known songs of BIGBANG, ‘Bang Bang Bang’ is a quintessential BIGBANG song with the party chorus and what not.

After a long hiatus, they were back with ‘Still Life’, a song that was completely different from their usual style. It is a song that implicitly expresses BIGBANG's thoughts and concerns about the past, as well as the present and future. The beautiful melody, the lyrics with poetic metaphors, and the sincerity-filled narrative in it are acclaimed for making us all look back on our youth.

Over the years, they have explored various styles and genres which have become their sound now! We hope that their next comeback will bring their original hip-hop, EDM sound back!

