BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Taeyang look breathtaking in new teaser images for ‘Still Life’

On March 26, YG Entertainment unveiled new individual teaser images for BIGBANG’s upcoming comeback ‘Still Life’ featuring G-Dragon and Taeyang and they look absolutely incredible! Taeyang becomes one with nature as he is surrounded by beautiful grass and flowers. G-Dragon, on the other hand, looks more glamorous with the long, multicolored hairstyle.

Global fans responded enthusiastically to the new image of BIGBANG's G-Dragon, who came back from hibernation as an artist. Fans foreshadowed the warmth of the album in the pastel orange color tone background of the poster and the bright sunlight penetrating through the window, or praised his aesthetic sensibility. The point that confirmed the presence of BIGBANG, who has led not only music but also fashion and cultural trends.

The calm expression and languid eyes of Taeyang melted the hearts of the viewers. He has stirred the stage with his irreplaceable unique tone and hip-hop swag, and is looking forward to seeing what kind of emotion he will show with BIGBANG's new song 'Still Life'.

BIGBANG consists of four members: G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, and Daesung. Originally a five-piece band, Seungri retired from the entertainment industry in March 2019. Dubbed the ‘Kings of K-pop’, they helped spread the Korean Wave internationally and are considered one of the most influential acts in K-pop. They are known for their trendsetting musical experimentation, self-production, and stage presence.

BIGBANG's new digital single 'Still Life' will be released on April 5th. Earlier, the agency YG Entertainment explained, "BIGBANG's ‘Still Life’ is a song that implicitly expresses the members' past times," and said, "It contains their sincere music and messages."

