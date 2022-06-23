BIGBANG’s G-Dragon to finally make his solo comeback? Find Out

On June 22, G-Dragon posted a picture of recording and mixing in his Instagram story. In the photo, G-Dragon is wearing headphones and staring at the camera with intense eyes. He indirectly informed us that he was working on a new song by attaching '4:33 am' and 'On Air' and singing emoticons.

Previously, YG Entertainment, the agency of G-Dragon, repeated the position to a South Korean media outlet whenever they heard of G-Dragon's solo comeback, saying, "He is always working on an album." If G-Dragon makes a solo comeback, it will be about 5 years since the release of [Kwon Ji Yong] in June 2017. BIGBANG, to which G-Dragon belongs, topped the music charts by releasing 'Still Life' in April.

Kwon Ji Yong, also known by his stage name G-Dragon, is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur and fashion designer, known as the ‘King of K-pop’. G-Dragon is the recipient of numerous awards, including seven Mnet Asian Music Awards, six Melon Music Awards, two Korean Music Awards, two Golden Disc Awards, two MBC Entertainment Awards, among several other awards. Additionally, he is the first and only solo artist to receive the Mnet Asian Music Award for Artist of the Year in 2013.

Born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, G-Dragon officially debuted in 2006 and rose to prominence as the leader of BIGBANG. In 2009, he released his first solo album ‘Heartbreaker’; the album and its title track of the same name were commercially successful, becoming the best-selling album by a Korean soloist at the time and earning him Album of the Year at the 2009 Mnet Asian Music Awards. This was followed by a collaboration with fellow BIGBANG member T.O.P for the album ‘GD & TOP’ in 2010.

What do you think of the comeback? Let us know in the comments below.