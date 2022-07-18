BIGBANG’s G-Dragon joins hands with Baz Luhrmann for Elvis Presley’s Can't Help Falling in Love song cover

Austin Butler stars in the critically acclaimed and internationally box office topping film ‘Elvis’ about the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Creator Baz Luhrmann is an ambitious man and has continued to promote the movie in the most unique ways. Well our favourite one happens to be a video involving the Korean superstar BIGBANG’s G-Dragon.

On July 17, G-Dragon shared a video on his official YouTube channel that saw him taking over a rendition of Elvis Presley’s ‘Can't Help Falling in Love’, a song that was released in 1961 as a part of the legendary singer’s ‘Blue Hawaii’ album and one that has become one of the most treasured pieces of music by him.

The video was directed by Baz Luhrmann himself who revealed on his Instagram story how he has been reaching out to various creative friends to collaborate with them for an interpretation of Elvis and their own talents. He reveals to have known the BIGBANG leader for a long time now as they met many years ago. He further called G-Dragon the OG of K-pop and the King of K-pop. As he continued, he praised the South Korean singer’s ‘original Elvis’ take, calling it amazing like the rocker Elvis.

In his cover, G-Dragon is seen playing around with an Elvis mask that he wears on his face at one point and takes over the song in his own way with a punk-rock style. Check it out below.

G-Dragon continues to be a music icon and we appreciate him for doing this fabulous tribute!

