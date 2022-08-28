BIGBANG’s G-Dragon joins popular ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ trend; Details inside

Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh and Kang Ki Young starrer ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ recently ended its run, but the drama is continuing to receive immense love! During the course of the show, a special greeting exchanged between the two characters, Woo Young Woo and Dong Geu Rami, became very popular.

The greeting involves the characters introducing themselves by saying “Woo to the Young to the Woo” and “Dong to the Geu to the Rami”, while making circular hand motions, and ending with a dab. The trend quickly took over social media, and also saw stars like BTS’ RM and Jimin, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi and Mingyu and more trying their hand at the greeting, whether through their own versions or through dance challenges.

Now, BIGBANG’s leader G-Dragon has also joined in on the popular ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ trend! On August 28 IST, G-Dragon took to his Instagram story to share a photo with model Soo Joo Park. Tagging the model, BIGBANG’s leader referenced the popular greeting while writing “Soo to da Joo to da Park & G to da D to da Ragon”.

Check out G-Dragon’s take on the ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ greeting, below:

G-Dragon is a rapper, singer-songwriter, producer, entrepreneur and fashion designer. The leader of the group BIGBANG, G-Dragon is also a prominent solo artist.

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ is a 2022 K-drama which stars Park Eun Bin in the titular role. The drama follows the story of a lawyer on the autism spectrum, who sees growth while working at a big law firm. ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ aired its last episode on August 18, and during its course, set the record for the highest ratings in the history of its broadcast network, ENA.

What do you think about G-Dragon's take on the trend? Let us know in the comments section.