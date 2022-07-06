BIGBANG’s G-Dragon purchases a rare and swanky sports car worth USD 3.3 million

On July 4, G-Dragon posted a picture of his supercar on Instagram without any comments. The photo, which appears to have been taken inside the car, contained white-tone leather seats and blue seat belt buckles. G-Dragon also added an emoticon for Bugatti to the photo.

Car enthusiasts speculated that the supercar G-Dragon certified was the only white Bugatti Chiron in South Korea. The car is priced at 3.3 million U.S. dollars. Regarding the purchase of G-Dragon's Bugatti Chiron, on July 6, YG Entertainment, the agency, only said, "It is difficult to know the specifics because it is related to his personal life."

The Bugatti Chiron is considered the rarest car that surpasses the supercar ever made. It was made to order for the first time in South Korea as a 2020 edition, and it is known that only 500 units will be sold worldwide by 2024.

Previously, G-Dragon also purchased one of the most expensive penthouse in South Korea for 13.1 U.S. dollars in March 2022. Many were impressed by G-Dragon's real estate purchase since he was able to pay in cash. The other car model he owns is the limited edition Bentley Continental Coupe GT.

G-Dragon is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur and fashion designer, known as the ‘King of K-pop’. G-Dragon is the recipient of numerous awards, including seven Mnet Asian Music Awards, six Melon Music Awards, two Korean Music Awards, two Golden Disc Awards, two MBC Entertainment Awards, among several other awards. Additionally, he is the first and only solo artist to receive the Mnet Asian Music Award for Artist of the Year in 2013.

