BIGBANG’s G-Dragon & ‘Tomorrow’ star Lee Soo Hyuk show off their friendship in a sweet selfie

On June 20, YG Labelmates BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and actor Lee Soo Hyuk surprised their fans after uploading their selfie on Instagram stories and they look adorable! Wearing beanies and posing sweetly, left all the fans happy to see them together! Lee Soo Hyuk posted a picture along with the words ‘2022 35 years old’ on his Instagram story.

In the published photo, G-Dragon and Lee Soo Hyuk are taking selfies on the street in the middle of the night. The appearance of G-Dragon with his eyes wide open while wearing sunglasses drew attention. In particular, the two of them were born in 1988, and they are showing off their visuals that are hard to believe that they are 35 years old.

Lee Soo Hyuk starred as the second male lead in the cable romantic comedy series ‘High School King of Savvy’ and ‘Righteous Love’ (both from tvN). In 2015, he was cast in the period vampire romance ‘Scholar Who Walks the Night’, based on the webtoon of the same title. In 2016, he played secondary roles in OCN's espionage drama ‘Local Hero’, MBC's romantic comedies ‘Lucky Romance’ and ‘Sweet Stranger and Me’. Lee Soo Hyuk appeared in the recently ended MBC drama 'Tomorrow' as Park Joong Gil, team leader.

G-Dragon is a rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur and fashion designer, known as the ‘King of K-pop’. G-Dragon is the recipient of numerous awards, including seven Mnet Asian Music Awards, six Melon Music Awards, two Korean Music Awards, two Golden Disc Awards, two MBC Entertainment Awards, among several other awards. Additionally, he is the first and only solo artist to receive the Mnet Asian Music Award for Artist of the Year in 2013.

