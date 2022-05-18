BIGBANG’s G-Dragon uploads sweet clip wishing fellow member Taeyang on his birthday

On May 18, as BIGBANG’s Taeyang celebrated his birthday, fellow member, and the group’s leader, G-Dragon took to Instagram to wish him on his special day. G-Dragon uploaded a short clip to his feed, with the hashtag ‘Happy Daddy’s Day’, bringing attention to the fact that Taeyang recently welcomed his first child in December last year.

The clip also includes the words ‘Happy Birthday, my Young Bae,” referring to Taeyang by his real name. Meanwhile, the caption includes more text in English, stating, “In prosperity our friends know us, in adversity we know our friends.” The colourful clip (courtesy of a filter) has been further customised by G-Dragon with a big, white, hand-drawn heart, a sticker of the sun, (referring to the meaning of Taeyang’s name’, and even a funky ‘Happy Birthday’ sticker with balloons.

Check out the sweet clip, below:

G-Dragon and Taeyang first met as trainees at their agency, with the original plan being for the two of them to debut as a hip-hop duo, ‘GDYB’. The two eventually debuted together as a part of the boy group BIGBANG, in August 2006. Although G-Dragon and Taeyang had collaborated multiple times with one another for their solo works, they finally officially collaborated in 2014.

This came about as the subunit ‘GD X TAEYANG’, with their song ‘GOOD BOY’. The track reached number one on Billboard’s World Digital Songs chart, making ut the third time for a Korean act to top the chart at the time, following PSY and 2NE1.

Meanwhile, BIGBANG recently made a comeback in April 2022, releasing their first song in four years in the form of a digital single, ‘Still Life’.

