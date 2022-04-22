BIGBANG’s ‘Still Life’ is 2022’s most streamed boy group song on MelOn in just 17 days

On April 22, BIGBANG broke several records merely 17 days after the release of ‘Still Life’ and we couldn’t be happier! Known as the ‘Kings of K-Pop’, BIGBANG has achieved so much in such a short time, despite minimal promotion of the song. The song immediately topped all domestic charts and is currently this year's most-streamed boy group song on MelOn and has achieved 82 Perfect All-Kills.

It was also well received with favorable reviews. After occupying the iTunes Worldwide chart at once, it recorded the top spots on the US Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Chart, proving that it is gaining wide popularity in the mainstream pop market as well.

'Still Life' is a song that implicitly expresses BIGBANG's thoughts and concerns about the past, as well as the present and future. The beautiful melody, the lyrics with poetic metaphors, and the sincerity-filled narrative in it are acclaimed for making us all look back on our youth.

BIGBANG is a South Korean boy band formed by YG Entertainment. The group consists of four members: G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, and Daesung. Originally a five-piece band, Seungri retired from the entertainment industry in March 2019. Dubbed the ‘Kings of K-pop’, they helped spread the Korean Wave internationally and are considered one of the most influential acts in K-pop.They are known for their trendsetting musical experimentation, self-production, and stage presence.

