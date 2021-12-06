BIGBANG’s Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin blessed with a baby boy

Congratulations to BIGBANG's Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin. The sweet couple have been blessed with a baby boy. In response to the report, Taeyang’s agency YG Entertainment confirmed that the mother and son are both healthy and doing well.

Taeyang is the first member of BIGBANG to become a father. Taeyang debuted as a member of BIGBANG back in 2006 and celebrated the group's 15th anniversary this year. Min Hyo Rin also made her debut in the same year as a model for a clothing brand and received great attention for her appearances in films such as 'Sunny,' 'Twenty,' and 'The Grand Heist,' and as a cast member of KBS' 'Sister's Slam Dunk' back in 2016.

BIGBANG member Taeyang and actress Min Hyo Rin first met in 2014 on the set of Taeyang’s '1 AM' music video, and they got married in February 2018. It was announced back in September that they were expecting their first child. BIGBANG's latest release was their digital single 'Flower Road', which was meant to be a goodbye song following T.O.P, G-Dragon, Daesung, and Taeyang's enlistments. Congratulations to the sweet couple.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: iKON's Bobby & his fiancée welcome a baby boy; BIGBANG’s Taeyang & Min Hyo Rin are expecting

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.