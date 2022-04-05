BIGBANG’s T.O.P pens an emotional note on Instagram post release of awaited track ‘Still Life’

BIGBANG released a new song 'Still Life' and T.O.P took to his Instagram account on April 5th, "The song is finally out. Without the help of YG staff, I would not be here. Thank you to everyone for the past 16 years. This means a lot to me.” T.O.P had previously left YG Entertainment to focus on individual endeavours.

He went on to say, “I think I may be going through another turning point in my life at this moment. I look forward to the day when I will return as an inspirational person in the near future.” He continued, “I am very grateful to the fans. Thank you again,” he said his goodbye to the fans.

Earlier, YG Entertainment released the music video and music video for BIGBANG's new song 'Still Life' on April 4th. The track entered the long-run system by toppling famous domestic music charts. The music video’s views are also increasing quickly and it looks like it will break a new record by surpassing 10 million views.

Prior to the comeback, various interpretations of the way the BIGBANG will operate were presented. This is because T.O.P did not renew the contract with YG Entertainment. The possibility of suspending activities for the foreseeable future has increased. For this reason, there are inevitably many interpretations of how BIGBANG will go on- Separately, together again, or will they disband?

In fact, the maintenance of the group depends entirely on the will of the members. As each group member has a distinct personality and stands out in their solo activities, the full authority over team management rests with each member.

