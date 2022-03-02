BIGBANG’s T.O.P to release a solo album? Find Out

On March 2nd, Prestige Hong Kong released a pictorial of T.O.P, which decorated the March cover and wrote, "T.O.P is back after 5 years." According to the article, T.O.P's reason for taking a long hiatus and how he overcame difficult times through art and music will be revealed.

He will also reveal a new passion that has changed perceptions of mental health and plans for the future, including a solo album. T.O.P also shared the same content on his social media channels that day. T.O.P recently signed an exclusive contract with YG Entertainment. YG Entertainment announced this news last month and announced that BIGBANG will release a new song this spring for the first time in 4 years.

T.O.P used to perform as an underground rapper before joining the record label YG Entertainment and debuting as the main rapper for the boy band BIGBANG in 2006. The group became one of the best-selling groups of all-time in Asia and one of the best-selling boy bands in the world. In 2010, while the group was on hiatus, T.O.P and G-Dragon collaborated to release the album, ‘GD & TOP’. As a solo rapper, he has released two digital singles, ‘Turn It Up’ (2010) and ‘Doom Dada’ (2013), that have peaked at number two and four, respectively, on the Gaon Digital Chart.

T.O.P made his acting debut in 2007 through the TV series ‘I Am Sam’ (2007), followed by ‘Iris’ (2009) and the TV movie ‘Nineteen’ (2009). He made his film debut with ‘71: Into the Fire’ (2010), for which he received praise and won multiple accolades including Best New Actor at the 2010 Blue Dragon Film Awards and the 2011 Baeksang Arts Awards. Subsequently, he garnered lead roles in the films ‘Commitment’ (2013), for which he was awarded New Asian Actor of the Year at the Busan International Film Festival and ‘Tazza: The Hidden Card’ (2014).

