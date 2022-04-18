BIGBANG’s T.O.P takes to Instagram to cheer on 2NE1’s iconic Coachella 2022 reunion; BLACKPINK fans enraged?

On April 16, history was made as CL took to the Coachella 2022 main stage, and was joined by her fellow former 2NE1 members, Bom, Dara, and Minzy to perform their legendary track, ‘I AM THE BEST’. Not only did 2NE1 become the second K-pop girl group to ever perform at Coachella, but this was also the first time that the girl group stood together on a stage since their historic 2015 Mnet Asian Music Awards performance.

Following this, 2NE1’s fellow former YG Entertainment labelmate T.O.P took to his personal Instagram account to cheer on the girl group. The BIGBANG member uploaded a screenshot to his story, that read “#2NE1 joins…group to ever perform at #Coachella.” Blackjacks (2NE1’s fans) and VIPs (BIGBANG’s fans) together rejoiced at this gesture by a second-generation K-pop idol, towards another fellow second-generation K-pop group.

However, things took a turn when netizens found out that T.O.P had blurred out ‘BLACKPINK’ in the screenshot. While some BLACKPINK fans believed that T.O.P disrespected the girl group by blurring out their name, BIGBANG fans were of the view that he only did so as he isn’t under YG Entertainment anymore, and that he was simply cheering on his close friends (2NE1).

Within hours of T.O.P’s Instagram update, his latest post was flooded with hate replies which ultimately resulted in T.O.P taking down his congratulatory story for 2NE1.

What do you think about this situation? Share your views with us in the comments.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ‘Our Blues’ & ‘The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won’ hit new ratings records