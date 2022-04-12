BIGBANG soars high as ‘Still Life’ debuts at no.1 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Chart

On April 12, BIGBANG’s latest comeback single ‘Still Life’ debuted at no. 1 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Chart. The song also became BIGBANG’s first ever track to enter Billboard’s main Digital Song Sales Chart, also making them the 4th K-Pop artist after BTS, BLACKPINK and TWICE to reach the Top 25.

‘Still Life’ also ranked 9th on the Billboard Global 200 chart, which includes the United States, proving that it is gaining wide popularity in the mainstream pop market as well. Both charts are based on streaming and music sales (downloads) collected from over 200 regions of the world.

As it is a new standard created by US Billboard to reflect the popular music market trend, it is establishing itself as one of the global main charts. Billboard also announced that BIGBANG's 'Still Life' recorded 34 million streams and 29,700 sales (downloads) worldwide during the chart counting period.

‘Still Life’ is a song that implicitly expresses BIGBANG's thoughts and concerns about the past, as well as the present and future. The beautiful melody, the lyrics with poetic metaphors, and the sincerity-filled narrative in it make us all look back on our youth and gain sympathy from music fans.

On the first day of its release on April 5th, it topped the world wide chart by taking the first place in 33 regions on iTunes, and swept the real-time charts of QQ Music and Line Music, the largest music sites in China and Japan.

Without any special promotion or marketing, the song has ridden to the top just on BIGBANG’s popularity and V.I.P’s dedication alone, showing how much the world waited for the ‘Kings of K-Pop’ to come back to the stage again.

