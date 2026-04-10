BIGBANG, Taemin and KATSEYE at Coachella: Find out when and where to watch performances online

The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is back! And ahead of the scheduled Bieberchella moment that everyone’s been waiting for, we have the entire schedule for the first weekend. K-pop fans, need not worry, we've got you covered. From BIGBANG’s awaited reunion stage for their 20th debut anniversary celebration to Taemin’s solo performance and KATSEYE’s five-piece entry, here’s everything you need to know.

K-pop at Coachella: All we know

KATSEYE will be performing on the opening night as a part of the most exciting evening for the girls, who will be sans one member. Manon will be absent from the set as per the latest reports, owing to her hiatus focusing on her health and well-being. The girls recently dropped their new single Pinky Up ahead of taking to the desert. They have been allotted the 8 pm slot for a 45-minute performance.

Another Korean act, DJ Youna, will be taking to it on April 10 at 4 pm, hoping to make a memorable moment of it.

Just as the fans gear up for Justin Bieber’s return, day 2 will see Taemin performing his own debut stage at the desert. The SHINee member will take to Coachella on April 11 from 7:30 pm to 8:20 pm.

Finally, closing out the first weekend will be BIGBANG, who will perform for a total of 1 hour on April 12, 2026. G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung will reunite for their 20th anniversary celebration stage and are expected to announce their album release as well as a world tour within the 60 minutes they have from 11:30 pm on Sunday.

Moreover, BLACKPINK’s Lisa is expected to make her way to the desert once again for a special appearance during Anyma’s set on the first day, April 10. The two recently collaborated on Bad Angel, which was released a day ahead of the set. The Thai star was spotted arriving in Los Angeles, fueling the rumors.

All performances will be livestreamed on the Coachella YouTube channel for fans to tune into.

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