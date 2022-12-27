BIGBANG’s contract renewals, comeback: Daesung, Taeyang leave YG Ent; G-Dragon under discussion

K-pop group BIGBANG is talking about contract renewals with their agency, YG Entertainment. The group and its members first debuted in August 2006 and have been a leading phenomenon in spreading Hallyu around the world. Their fandom, VIP, has seen a substantial increase over time, becoming one of the biggest and most influential in the world.

YG Entertainment created BIGBANG, a K-pop group to follow the steps of first-generation idols and create a unique name for themselves in the world. Originally with the consideration of 6 boys to debut as members, Hyeunsung, who went on to debut as a member of CUBE Entertainment’s BEAST was dropped from the final lineup. Currently, BIGBANG is made up of 4 members, G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang and Daesung, with Seungri’s departure in 2019. They have had chart-breaking releases with a crazy fan following in South Korea including, ‘Haru Haru’, ‘FANTASTIC BABY’, ‘Let’s Not Fall In Love’, ‘FXXK IT’, and ‘BANG BANG BANG’, as some of their most celebrated tracks. The group’s latest release came with a single ‘Still Life’ in April 2022 which was once again immensely popularised.

BIGBANG contract changes

T.O.P

Member T.O.P whose real name is Choi Seung Hyun has been the main rapper for BIGBANG ever since their debut. He is known to have been a childhood friend of G-Dragon who introduced him to YG Entertainment and got him in the idol business as opposed to his underground rapper days. Over time, T.O.P has flourished as a member of the megahit group, a soloist with high-ranking releases, a songwriter with impressive credits, an actor with multiple accolades and a public figure with immeasurable influence. He decided to part ways with YG Entertainment in February, earlier this year ahead of the group’s comeback. However, it was confirmed that he would still be a part of the quartet for future work. He has since released his own wine and is set to join Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on a trip to space in 2023 as a part of the ‘#dearMoon’ project with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Taeyang

Member Taeyang has decided to end his contract with YG Entertainment, having first begun his career with BIGBANG in 2006. Originally meant to debut as a duo with now-bandmember G-Dragon, he was added to the lineup of YG Entertainment’s in-house superstars. At the same time, it has been announced that Taeyang has joined THEBLACKLABEL after deciding not to renew his contract with YG Entertainment. THEBLACKLABEL, which is a partner company of YG Entertainment, will act as his new record label and not a lot of change is expected from this shift. Earlier, it was revealed that Taeyang is in the middle of working on a new album and reports of BTS member Jimin joining him for a song in an upcoming January release were also made. He continues to be a part of BIGBANG according to the agency’s statement.

Daesung

The impressive singer of BIGBANG, Daesung has also made his mark as a soloist active since 2008 and is one with a strikingly large number of Japanese admirers that have landed him chart-topping albums and songs. While it was earlier revealed that Daesung is still discussing the terms of his contract with YG Entertainment, it was later revealed that he has decided to not renew the contract, parting ways with the agency. It is known that Daesung is looking for a fresh start with possibly a new agency or even deciding to form one on his own. YG Entertainment commented that the fact of him being a BIGBANG member has not changed and that they will cooperate with him in the future.

G-Dragon

The leader of the group, Kwon Jiyong as he is known otherwise, G-Dragon or GD is a K-pop icon like no other. He has set himself apart with his powerful presence in the music world as well as the fashion world, with an undeniable contribution to their global influence. Earlier, it was reported that YG Entertainment is in the midst of contract negotiations with G-Dragon and there has not been any confirmation on his renewal or departure so far.

BIGBANG’s group comeback

If G-Dragon decides to continue with YG Entertainment, he would be the sole member deciding to stay after the departure of the rest of the team. However, his decision to not renew the contract and sign with someone else may not affect the group’s promotions after all. Looking at the release of ‘Still Life’ even after T.O.P’s decision to leave, it is highly likely that YG Entertainment will continue to promote the group as a whole. According to their statements, the agency has said that they are aware of the fans’ curiosity and interest in the group’s future releases and are working towards giving an update soon.