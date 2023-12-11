BIGBANG’s Daesung announces special single after joining new music label following departure from YG

BIGBANG's Daesung is returning to the music scene with a special single after joining R&D Company following his departure from YG Entertainment. Despite the transition, he remains a part of BIGBANG. Daesung announced the release of It Flows on his official X account with a poster, and the single is scheduled to be released on December 18.

Reaction to Daesung’s It Flows poster

The intriguing poster features Daesung wearing a white shirt paired with a blue triangular neckpiece, sporting a wavy long hairstyle. He stands with a smile on his face, looking down with closed eyes. In response to the poster, one X user expressed, "My king is back..." Another tweeted, "Oh my god, the updates!" A third user wrote, "Our Daesung is back."

It Flows is a special single and will be released on December 18, 2023.

More about Daesung and BIGBANG

Daesung, a South Korean singer and member of the K-Pop group BIGBANG, was born in Itaewon, South Korea. He attended high school at Kyeong In High School but dropped out to focus on BIGBANG. In late 2008, he turned his attention to college entrances and graduated from Kyunghee University in Seoul in 2008.

Throughout his career, Daesung has released solo singles, participated in musicals, acted in the drama What's Up, and joined the reality-variety series Family Outing and talk show Night After Night. On December 26, 2022, it was announced that Daesung departed from YG Entertainment after 16 years. Subsequently, on April 3, the R&D Company disclosed that Daesung had signed an exclusive contract with them.

Meanwhile, BIGBANG is a South Korean boy band that originated from YG Entertainment. Comprising three members—G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung—the group initially had five members. Seungri withdrew from the entertainment industry in March 2019, and T.O.P departed from the group in May 2023. Although all the remaining three members are under different labels they are still together as BIGBANG.

