BIGBANG’s Daesung announces special single after joining new music label following departure from YG
Daesung finally announces his most awaited comeback with the poster of his special single It Flows after joining R&D Company.
-
Daesung to release It Flows on December 18
-
Daesung has joined R&D Company but is still a member of BIGBANG
BIGBANG's Daesung is returning to the music scene with a special single after joining R&D Company following his departure from YG Entertainment. Despite the transition, he remains a part of BIGBANG. Daesung announced the release of It Flows on his official X account with a poster, and the single is scheduled to be released on December 18.
Reaction to Daesung’s It Flows poster
The intriguing poster features Daesung wearing a white shirt paired with a blue triangular neckpiece, sporting a wavy long hairstyle. He stands with a smile on his face, looking down with closed eyes. In response to the poster, one X user expressed, "My king is back..." Another tweeted, "Oh my god, the updates!" A third user wrote, "Our Daesung is back."
It Flows is a special single and will be released on December 18, 2023.
More about Daesung and BIGBANG
Daesung, a South Korean singer and member of the K-Pop group BIGBANG, was born in Itaewon, South Korea. He attended high school at Kyeong In High School but dropped out to focus on BIGBANG. In late 2008, he turned his attention to college entrances and graduated from Kyunghee University in Seoul in 2008.
Throughout his career, Daesung has released solo singles, participated in musicals, acted in the drama What's Up, and joined the reality-variety series Family Outing and talk show Night After Night. On December 26, 2022, it was announced that Daesung departed from YG Entertainment after 16 years. Subsequently, on April 3, the R&D Company disclosed that Daesung had signed an exclusive contract with them.
Meanwhile, BIGBANG is a South Korean boy band that originated from YG Entertainment. Comprising three members—G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung—the group initially had five members. Seungri withdrew from the entertainment industry in March 2019, and T.O.P departed from the group in May 2023. Although all the remaining three members are under different labels they are still together as BIGBANG.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: BIGBANG's G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung reunite for the first time in 5 years; fans go wild
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more