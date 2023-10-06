BIGBANG's Daesung joins Living Legend trot competition as judge

BIGBANG’s Daesung after bidding adieu to YG Entertainment in December 2022 has since been involved in a number of projects. On October 6th, it was officially revealed that the Bang Bang Bang crooner would return to variety shows as a judge for an upcoming trot competition. Given that his own trot songs are immensely loved and admired in South Korea, the excitement of the fans to watch him take the judge chair has skyrocketed.

BIGBANG’s Daesung to judge the Survival music show

Shortly after MBN confirmed the news, it became a viral sensation on social media. As the name suggests, Living Legend (Literal translation) the upcoming trot competition is a survival music variety show hosted by Shin Dong. Daesung's participation in the show is special for the fans in its own way since it will mark his return to Korean variety shows after 12 years. Meanwhile, the upcoming trot competition seeks to discover the top seven female trot vocalists in the country out of the crowd. Following this, the finalists will be given the privilege of representing South Korea in the upcoming 2024 Korea-Japan Trot Legend Championship.

Daesung in a statement said that he is eager to learn from the senior artists and looks forward to judging this iconic show. "I'm eagerly anticipating this chance to gather valuable experience while learning from accomplished mentors and senior artists. Additionally, I have substantial concerns about how I can make meaningful contributions and offer my support. My objective is to provide assistance to as many individuals as I can to the best of my abilities."

What is a trot song?

For those unaware of trot music, it's a popular music genre in South Korea that dates back to the early 20th century. The trot style is identified as quick tempo, catchy tunes, and romantic lyrics. Themes of love, grief, and nostalgia are the top choices to be covered in this genre by the musicians. Though it may seem somewhat odd to a few people, especially the new generation, is a cherished genre among older generations. It is also known as the ideal musical speed for social events and fun karaoke sessions. Some of Daesung’s famous trot songs involve Look at Me, Gwisoon and It’s a Big Hit.

