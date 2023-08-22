BIGBANG's Daesung opens his first official website for fan interaction; Read to know more

BIGBANG's Daesung who left YG Entertainment in December 2022 announced the launch of his new interactive website to communicate with fans. The website was launched through b.stage, a bespoken platform builder for the fandom business. The website will help the fans to know all the latest details about the artist's scheduled activities and can interact with him through the website. In 2020, he was found to have opened an anonymous YouTube channel called D’splay and got his own team D-Lable as soon as he signed with another company.

Daesung’s recent activities

Daesung, who is still a member of BIGBANG, parted ways with YG Entertainment in December 2022 after many years of being together with the label. He signed an exclusive contract with R&D Company as an artist to continue promoting as a solo artist. Since then he has performed at the Waterbomb Japan Festival in July 2023. Along with this he also held his first concert tour DShow Vol. 2 nearly six years after its first edition. The tour covered various cities in Japan, namely Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, and Nagoya. The tour was met with a lot of positive praise for the artist. Fans showed up in large numbers to support their favorite artist after such a long time. Daesung as an artist also promised to be back with lots of new activities as an artist.

About BIGBANG Daesung’s solo debut

After BIGBANG’s massive success as a group in the Korean music scene, Daesung made his solo debut in 2008 with a trot single titled Look at Me, Gwisoon, and also released a second trot single titled Big Hit. Later on, he released a new single Cotton Candy in 2010. Baby Don’t Cry, a solo song by Daesung, was also included in BIGBANG’s 4th EP. Along with this he also actively participated in various musical dramas and actively released duets with other artists. His first solo release was a Japanese album titled D’scover in 2013. He kicked off The D’scover tour soon after which saw an attendance of 100,000 fans at that time. His second Japanese album D’solve followed soon after. He also released his third Japanese EP, Delight, and went on to have solo concerts in Japan. Daesung saw huge success as a solo artist both in Japan and Korea and is still loved by the fans alike.

