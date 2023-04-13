BIGBANG’s Daesung shares plans for next phase after personal break, Taeyang drops new poster for Down To earth

In April 2022, YG Entertainment’s hit boy band BIGBANG made its highly-anticipated comeback with ‘Still Life’. The song inevitably topped charts and gave the group their 100th win (in music shows). While the band has always been popular Still Life’s success in particular shocked many since the song was not complemented by a lot of promotional activities. Shortly after the group’s comeback, BIGBANG members Daesung and Taeyang announced that they would be signing contracts with new agencies. While Taeyang signed an exclusive contract with one of YG Entertainment’s sub-labels ‘THE BLACK LABEL’, Daesung left YG Entertainment and signed an exclusive contract with RND Company.

Following T.O.P’s departure from YG Entertainment last year, G-Dragon remains the only BIGBANG member who is still a part of YG Entertainment. However, despite focusing on their respective solo projects, BIGBANG never fails to let its fans know that the squad is still the same BIGBANG that they have admired for years. In other news, group member Daesung has been relatively distant from the limelight and has not been too active on social media either. It was only in 2021 that fans discovered that Daesung had been secretly running a YouTube channel where he would play drums. Following his departure from YG, Daesung took a fairly long break before finally returning to fans. The BIGBANG member recently announced the commencement of a new phase in his life.

Daesung’s letter to fans

In his letter, Daesung revealed that while he was on a fairly long break all this time, he did not waste that time doing nothing. He then added that this time was something that he needed in order to get back on his feet. In the said letter, Daesung further added that he had fruitfully used this time to train his body and mind and get in touch with the right people. Daesung concludingly added that he was finally ready to hit the ground running.

Taeyang drops new poster for Down to Earth

BIGBANG’s Taeyang is all set to drop his second extended play this month. The EP has been titled ‘Down To Earth’ and will be released on April 25. The release will be Taeyang’s first album release in over 6 years.

