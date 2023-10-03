BIGBANG's ex-member T.O.P's Moon mission delayed by SpaceX indefinitely

BIGBANG was a five-membered group which rose to popularity because of their impeccable music and style. While 2 members have departed from the band which includes T.O.P, other members G-Dragon, Daesung and Taeyang still remain a part of the group. In April 2022, rapper and music producer T.O.P announced that he had withdrawn from BIGBANG and would no longer be a part of the team.

T.O.P’s mission to moon gets postponed

dearMoon is a lunar tourism project which is financed by the Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa. It will be using Elon Musk’s Space X’s Starship to complete a trajectory around the moon. This project was announced in 2018 and was supposed to be executed in 2023. The Japanese billionaire purchased all the seats for this tour and selected eight artists as his fellow passengers. TOP is one of the selected crew members. Other members include the Indian actor Dev Joshi, global music producer Steve Aoki, Czech choreographer and art director Yemi A.D., Irish photographic artist Rhiannon Adam, YouTuber Tim Dodd, photographer Karim Iliya and filmmaker Brenden Hall. As reported on October 1, the dearMoon project would be delayed and would not take off as it was scheduled to happen by the end of this year. According to a professor of space exploration at Kyunghee University, Kim Sung Soo, there is a delay in the development of Space X’s Starship due to which the trip will be postponed for the time being.

More about former BIGBANG member T.O.P

T.O.P made his debut in 2006 as a member of the group BIGBANG with the album BigBang Vol. 1. The group's claim to fame was their songs Haru Haru and Last Farewell in 2008. They gained international popularity with tracks like Fantastic Baby, BANG BANG BANG, Blue and Loser.

The rapper and songwriter T.O.P departed from the group in April 2022 and ended his contract with YG Entertainment expired and he decided to pursue his solo career. In an Instagram post in April, the member confirmed his withdrawal and explained that he is working on his album. Fans look forward to this new chapter in his life as a soloist.

