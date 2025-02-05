BIGBANG's G-Dragon, 2NE1, DPR IAN, more to headline Head In The Clouds Festival in LA; check dates and venue

Head In The Clouds Festival is all set to return in 2025 with a vibrant lineup of BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, 2NE1 and more. Organised by 88rising, the music event became extremely popular among fans and has decided to return with even more amazing artists. The concert is set to be held in Los Angeles this year around.

On February 5, 2025, 88rising announced the return of their successful music event, Head In The Clouds Festival. The organising team has also revealed an exciting lineup of artists who will be performing this year including BIGBANG’s G-Dragon. The artist has recently announced to be releasing his third solo album Übermensch after 11 long years. The record will also include his recent single POWER and HOME SWEET HOME featuring Taeyang and Daesung.

2NE1 is also announced to headline the event and fans cannot wait to catch the group live. Comprised of Bom, CL, Dara, and Minzy, the group went on tour in 2024 titled Welcome Back Tour and performed in several locations including Seoul, Hong Kong, Singapore four days later, Bangkok, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City, and Macao. They will continue the concert in 2025 as well.

Moreover, this year’s lineup features a diverse mix of international artists, with a strong representation of Korean talent. Among the highly anticipated performers are solo artists DEAN, DPR IAN, DPR ARTIC, and DPR CREAM. The festival will also showcase rising star Miso, rapper Tabber, singer-songwriter Youha, and more, promising an exciting array of performances.

Building on its continued success, the festival is set to return to the heart of Los Angeles for another unforgettable weekend. The two-day event will take place on May 31, 2025, and June 1, 2025, at Brookside at The Rose Bowl, nestled against the scenic foothills of Pasadena, right next to the iconic Rose Bowl.